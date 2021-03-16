Webster CSD marking Music in Our Schools Month

March is Music in Our Schools Month and students in the Webster Central School District are being honored for their musical abilities.

Sara Kidane was selected for the National Association for Music Education’s All Eastern Honors Festival Mixed Choir.

The Webster Schroeder High School senior is one of 719 students from 11 states to join the band, chorus and orchestra ensembles. This year’s event will happen virtually, with students participating in master classes and recording a piece for an online concert.

Eight students were selected to represent Webster Schroeder and Webster Thomas High School at the New York State School Music Association Conference All-State: Maria Conti, soprano II, mixed chorus; Tessa DeGrace, soprano II, mixed chorus; Caroline Fountain, treble chorus, alto II; Felix Huang, symphony orchestra, cello; Sara Kidane, mixed chorus, soprano I; Isabelle Nitsch, treble chorus, soprano I; Hannah Rich, mixed chorus, soprano I; and Brynn Smith, treble chorus, alto I.

Students participated in some virtual master classes and recorded pieces for release during Music in Our Schools Month. Thousands of students auditioned last spring at solo and ensemble festivals throughout the state.

The symphony orchestra will perform “The Star-Spangled Banner” and “Marche slave.” The treble chorus will perform "Weep No More" by David Childs. The mixed chorus will perform "I Dream a World" by Dwight Bigler.

“Schools, communities and professional organizations saw the abrupt halt of fine arts experiences and now the slow reintroduction of opportunities that enrich our soul,” said Michael Roller, director of fine arts for WCSD. “While concerts and performances do not look or feel the same, our staff have found ways to share our students' efforts via video and audio clips as they progress through the year. I am ever thankful for the support and value our district and community leaders see in the fine arts offerings we have in our schools.”