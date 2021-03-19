Greece Baptist to host Earth Care concert

Greece Baptist Church will present a night of secular and sacred music celebrating hope for the future of the natural world with the ABC Earth Care benefit concert from 7 to 8 p.m. April 8 via Zoom.

The performance will feature musicians from across the region and country. Donations will go to the RENEW Climate Fund, a program of the Rochester Area Community Foundation, and the Savory Institute, which facilitates regenerative agriculture hubs for farmers around the world.

Call 585-225-6160, ext. 1, email office@greecebaptistchurch.org or visit greecebaptistchurch.org to register. Donations are accepted online, via email or by mailing a check to Greece Baptist Church, 1230 Long Pond Road, Rochester, New York, 14626. Be sure to indicate the purpose of the donation.