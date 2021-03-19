Local music students to perform online for the world

Students from the Rochester Academy of Music & Arts will take the virtual stage from noon to 6 p.m. April 18 with six live-streamed performances via Zoom.

Students have prepared songs from every genre, including rock and pop. Susan Egan, the voice of Meg from “Hercules” and Broadway’s original Belle, recorded a special message to start the show.

The shows will feature a socially distanced performance from nine teachers, who will present separate parts of the song “Shallow” from their homes.

This will be RAMA’s third online concert series. Past shows were viewed by attendees worldwide. Call 585-506-9437 or visit rochestermusiclessons.com for information.