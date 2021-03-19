Local music students to perform online for the world

Students from the Rochester Academy of Music & Arts will take the virtual stage from noon to 6 p.m. April 18 with six live-streamed performances via Zoom.

Drum student Tyree McMillian Jr., 3, prepares a song for the Zoom concert.

Students have prepared songs from every genre, including rock and pop. Susan Egan, the voice of Meg from “Hercules” and Broadway’s original Belle, recorded a special message to start the show. 

Patrick Jacobs is working on a guitar performance for the April 18 concert.

The shows will feature a socially distanced performance from nine teachers, who will present separate parts of the song “Shallow” from their homes.

This will be RAMA’s third online concert series. Past shows were viewed by attendees worldwide. Call 585-506-9437 or visit rochestermusiclessons.com for information.

Voice student Violet Fulton sings her heart out while dressed as Elsa from “Frozen.”