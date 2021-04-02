Hall of Fame accepting Lowry Award applications

The Rochester Music Hall of Fame is accepting applications for the Douglas Lowry Award through May 14.

The $1,000 award, named for Douglas Lowry, former dean of the Eastman School of Music, will go to a high school senior who has excelled in music and plans to continue their music education in college.

Past award recipients include instrumentalists and vocalists, and covers the music spectrum from classical and jazz to pop and musical theater. Visit rochestermusic.org/douglas-lowry-award for an application.