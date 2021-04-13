Webster CSD recognized for music education

COURTESY OF WEBSTER CENTRAL SCHOOL DISTRICT

Webster Central School District received the Best Communities for Music Education designation from the NAMM Foundation for its commitment to music education for the 16th time.

Now in its 22nd year, the designation goes to districts that demonstrate outstanding achievement in efforts to provide music access and education to all students.

Webster CSD answered questions about funding, graduation requirements, music class participation, instruction time, facilities, support for the music program and community music-making programs to qualify for the award. Responses were verified with school officials and reviewed by the Music Research Institute at the University of Kansas.

“As a music community, we have gone to great lengths to shift between learning scenarios in the goal of keeping music instruction as a key component of our educational programming,” said Michael Roller, director of fine arts for Webster CSD. “If I were to highlight an accolade of our music staff, it would be their collaboration and reinvention of opportunities to keep music alive as best we could over the past 18 months. Innovation and resourcefulness have been key in the trials of our program, with resilience, grace and achievement shown by students, families and our One Webster community.”

Research into music education demonstrates educational/cognitive and social skill benefits for children who make music. Everyday listening skills are stronger in musically trained children and individuals who took music lessons as children show stronger neural processing of sound. Social benefits include conflict resolution, teamwork skills, and how to give and receive constructive criticism.