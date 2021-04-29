Eastman to hold 96th Commencement ceremonies

COURTESY OF EASTMAN SCHOOL OF MUSIC

Eastman School of Music will open its 96th annual Commencement on May 21 with students receiving Doctor of Musical Arts and Doctor of Philosophy degrees at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. in Kodak Hall.

Students receiving their Bachelor of Music, Master of Arts and Master of Music degrees will graduate at 9 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. May 23. Ceremonies will be streamed live for family, friends and graduates unable to participate in-person.

Students’ Association President Tessa Nojaim will provide this year’s student address, with music performed by the Eastman Trombone Choir and Artist Certificate recipient Malcolm Matthews on organ. Kelly Hall-Tompkins will receive the Distinguished Alumni Award.

Visit rochester.edu/commencement or esm.rochester.edu/live for information.