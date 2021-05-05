RPO announces next ‘Truth is of No Color’ event

COURTESY OF ROCHESTER PHILHARMONIC ORCHESTRA

The Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra, together with the Avenue Blackbox Theatre, will stream the next installment of “Truth is of No Color: Concerts for Social Justice” from May 15 to June 27.

Each event features music by composers of the past and present — many whose voices were suppressed for hundreds of years based on their sex, race, heritage, sexual orientation and backgrounds. Each concert also highlights a local social justice organization.

The first concert, in partnership with Frederick Douglass Family Initiatives, was released in March with works by Jessie Montgomery and Carlos Simon.

This second event pays tribute to the art of music and the spoken word, and will feature “Portraits of Langston'' by Valerie Coleman and “Healing” by Herb Smith. The concert includes the poetry of Langston Hughes performed by Avenue Fellows and spoken word artist Anderson Allen.

The Avenue Blackbox is a Black-owned, inclusive, fully accessible, queer space on Joseph Avenue where social justice and art converge to create dynamic stage productions, installations and live art-making events. Founded in January 2018, the company is under the artistic direction of Reenah Golden.

“We are so excited for audiences to see the result of this dynamic collaboration,” Golden said. “Workshopping the poetry alongside Valerie Coleman’s beautiful arrangements with our teens to engage them in the unleashing of their talent on Langston Hughes’ timelessly potent work was a joy. We all agreed on how good it felt to be in production again, so we pushed the creativity a lot.”

The “Truth is of No Color” series of chamber concerts are available for free, unlimited viewing up to 45 days after the first concert date. Call 585-454-2100 or visit rpo.org for information.