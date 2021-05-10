Golden Link to celebrate 50th anniversary

COURTESY OF GOLDEN LINK FOLK SINGING SOCIETY

The Golden Link Folking Singing Society will hold its free 50th anniversary concert at 7:30 p.m. May 22 via Facebook and Youtube.

On May 18, 1971, a group of musicians gathered to start a folk music club “dedicated to the appreciation and enjoyment of folk music.” By September of that year, the name Golden Link was selected, inspired by the Folk Legacy album “The Golden Ring.”

Some attendees at that first meeting are still involved with Golden Link and will be part of the concert, along with other local musicians. A Zoom party will follow, where they can share stories about their involvement in Golden Link.

The concert also marks the launch of Golden Link’s 50th anniversary commemorative pin, proceeds of which will go to the Joe Dady Memorial Scholarship Fund at the Hochstein School. Visit goldenlink.org for information.