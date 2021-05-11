Brockport Symphony to present spring concert

COURTESY OF BROCKPORT SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA

The Brockport Symphony Orchestra will present its virtual spring concert, "A Celebration of Latin American Music," at 7 p.m. May 23.

Directed by Jonathan Allentoff, the program will feature performances with guitar soloist Sungmin Shin and introductory remarks by Mayor Margay Blackman. The orchestra is dedicating the concert in memory of William Hullfish, director emeritus.

The show link will be posted on the orchestra’s Facebook page (facebook.com/BrockportSymphony) and website (brockportsymphony.org) at 6 p.m. Donations for the Brockport Food Shelf and orchestra will be accepted.