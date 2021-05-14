Eastman launches centennial campaign

COURTESY OF EASTMAN SCHOOL OF MUSIC

The University of Rochester’s Eastman School of Music has launched its centennial fundraising campaign to raise $100 million.

The campaign kicked off with a live-streamed event featuring UR President Sarah Mangelsdorf and Eastman Dean Jamal Rossi, and performances by the Sequoia Reed Quintet and Eastman Wind Ensemble.

Eastman will mark its centennial more formally starting this fall. The celebration continues throughout 2022 with world-premieres of more than 40 new compositions and fanfares, guest artists performing alongside Eastman’s ensembles, academic and music conferences, alumni events throughout the country and a documentary produced in partnership with WXXI.

Visit rochester.edu/adv/eastman-centennial for information.