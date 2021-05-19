‘RPO Outdoors’ to launch June 3

COURTESY OF ROCHESTER PHILHARMONIC ORCHESTRA

The Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra will present an outdoor series of concerts this summer, starting with “Summer Serenade” on June 3-4 at the Perinton Center Stage Amphitheater, 1350 Turk Hill Road, Fairport.

“RPO Outdoors” will continue through Sept. 5 with “Summer Suites” on June 10-11, “Celebración Sinfónica” on June 17-18 and “Cinematic Strings” on June 24-25. Further concerts will be announced later this summer. Other venues include the JCC Canalside Stage and Bristol Mountain.

Proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test will be required for entry. Capacity will be limited to 500 people. Call 585-454-2100 or visit rpo.org for tickets.

RPO is planning other free concerts and pop-up appearances, including performances along the Erie Canal at Brockport, Ontario Beach Park, I-Square in Irondequoit, Meet Me @ the 5 and downtown Rochester.