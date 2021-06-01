‘Jazz on the Lawn’ concerts returning to Greece

COURTESY OF JAZZ90.1

Jazz90.1 WGMC-FM will host two free summer jazz concerts at Greece Olympia School, 1139 Maiden Lane.

“Jazz on the Lawn” will include performances by The Melody Masters Big Band on July 27 and The Greece Jazz Band on Aug. 11. Both concerts will start at 6:30 p.m. on the lawn by the flagpole. Free parking is available. Masks are required when social distancing is not possible.

Call 585-966-2660 or visit jazz901.org for information.