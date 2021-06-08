Scottsville father-daughter rock band releases new album

COURTESY OF INKAIYA

From the end of a graffitied tunnel, a shadowed figure runs forward in slow motion, the muffled chords of a guitar growing louder as she draws close. It is not clear if she is running toward or away from something unseen, but she approaches the exit and breaks into the light as the muted music crashes through.

Behind her, the tunnel darkens again. A silhouetted figure flashes in the distance, playing the guitar against a grainy background. The young woman comes into frame once again, continuing past bare trees, down an overgrown path and faces the camera.

At 17 years old, Scout Brandes is striding into the music scene with determination. She is half of Inkaiya, the hard rock father-daughter duo from Scottsville that just released their first album, debuting 12 original songs.

The dark figure at the end of the tunnel is Corey Brandes, Scout’s father and creative partner. Together, the two have written, performed, mixed, filmed and edited nearly every word, note and video of their work. A physical education teacher by profession, Corey is a self-taught musician who caught the rock bug in high school and played in a band in college.

Scout is classically trained, and performed with the Bach Children’s Choir at Carnegie Hall, Fenway Park, Eastman Theatre and Hochstein. She plays the French horn and acted in nearly 30 musicals since she was a child.

The unexpected ups and down, the weaving ins and outs, are what Corey likes about their work. In “Rest Your Head,” a lullaby Corey wrote for Scout when she was born, floating vocals build gently to a seemingly ethereal crescendo — where they are met by an urgent refrain of drums and guitar.

Scout, who wrote two of the album’s songs and sings all the vocals, found new confidence in this experience. While recording “Son of Secret Path,” Corey grew frustrated over her insistence to perform the vocals with her own spin. Since she had written the song, she booted her dad out of the basement (their recording studio) and recorded 40 to 50 takes until she got it the way she wanted.

Similarly, Corey followed his intuition when it came to the band’s name, Inkaiya, which came to him in a dream. He had no idea what it meant, so he did some research and learned it’s the name of a 300-year-old tree in Turkey and translates to “one with the sea” in Japanese. To Corey, a student at the Rochester Zen Center for several years, both translations felt right and Inkaiya was born.

The album is available for streaming Apple Music, Spotify, YouTube and SoundCloud. Plans are underway for the band’s second album. Inkaiya can be found on Instagram, TikTok and Twitter.