Brockport Symphony Orchestra to present summer concert

COURTESY OF BROCKPORT SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA

The Brockport Symphony Orchestra will present its outdoor Summer Pops Concert at 4 p.m. June 27 at the Morgan-Manning House, 151 Main St., Brockport.

Directed by Jonathan Allentoff, this program will feature guest vocal artists Michael DeLuca and Mary Wojciechowski. Admission and parking are free, and donations will be accepted.

Seating is limited and registration is required by 5 p.m. June 23. Attendees can bring lawn chairs and blankets. If raining, the concert will be presented at 7:30 p.m. July 1. Visit brockportsymphony.org or facebook.com/BrockportSymphony for information.