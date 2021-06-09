Live-streamed event to celebrate Hochstein community

COURTESY OF THE HOCHSTEIN SCHOOL

“Celebrating Apart to Bring Us Together,” a live-streamed event celebrating the Hochstein School, will feature musical performances and stories from students and faculty about the power of music and dance at 7 p.m. June 19.

The free event will include a special commemoration of Juneteenth, as well as announcements from Margaret Quackenbush, president and executive director.

Guests include Joe Lomonaco, of iHeart Media and NewsRadio WHAM 1180; soloists Eric Logan and Paulette Gissendanner; faculty members Gary Palmer (piano) and Kathleen Murphy Kemp (cello); cellist Neil Stringer; and the Orion Piano Trio, a student ensemble coached by Joseph Werner featuring violinist Andrew Guo, cellist Felix Huang and pianist Noah Lee.

Donations will be accepted during the event. Visit givebutter.com/hochsteinjune2021event for information.