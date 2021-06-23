RPO announces Outdoors summer concert lineup

COURTESY OF ROCHESTER PHILHARMONIC ORCHESTRA

The Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra announced its lineup of RPO Outdoors performances for July, starting with “Red, White and BOOM” on July 3 at CMAC in Hopewell.

RPO will produce a series of concerts the Dawn Lipson Canalside Stage at the JCC, starting with a family concert series.

RPO Outdoors: Kids Concerts are designed for families with smaller children. Performances are scheduled for 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. July 25, and 10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Aug. 14.

The Dawn Lipson Canalside Stage at the JCC also will be the scene of orchestra concerts on July 16, conducted by Larry Loh, and Aug. 6. conducted by Matthew Kraemer.

RPO returns to Center Stage in Perinton with two concerts conducted by principal Pops conductor Jeff Tyzik. On July 9-10, Tyzik welcomes guest artist Byron Stripling for an evening of music from New Orleans. On July 22-23, Broadway actor Shayna Steele will join Tyzik in a program honoring musical divas such as Mariah Carey, Aretha Franklin, Whitney Houston and Chaka Khany.

RPO will visit Bristol Mountain on July 17 with a program conducted by Larry Loh. The orchestra also plans a number of free concerts and pop-up appearances around the region throughout July and August, including performances at Susan B. Anthony Square and Ontario Beach, along the Erie Canal at Pittsford and Brockport, I-Square in Irondequoit and The 5 in downtown Rochester.

Tickets for July concerts, excluding CMAC, are available at 585-454-2100 or rpo.org. Visit ticketmaster.com for tickets to “Red, White and BOOM.”