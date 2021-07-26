Tuesday Pipes returning to Christ Church

COURTESY OF EASTMAN SCHOL OF MUSIC

The Eastman School of Music Organ Department will kick off a new season of Tuesday Pipes with Edith Yam at 12:10 p.m. Aug. 10 at Christ Church, 141 East Ave., Rochester.

The 25- to 30-minute organ recitals by Eastman students, faculty and guests are part of the department’s ongoing initiative to bring outstanding organ music to the community. The series will continue with Ryan Chan on Aug. 17, William Porter on Aug. 24 and Wendy Yuen on Aug. 31.

Christ Church is home to the Craighead-Saunders organ, a scientific process-reconstruction of an 18th-century instrument that still exists in Vilnius, Lithuania, and the Hook & Hastings organ, which represents the 19th-century American Romantic tradition and features original pipes from 1861 and 1893.

Admission is free. Parking is available on the street and in the East End Garage. Visit esm.rochester.edu/organ/events for information.