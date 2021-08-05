Barbra Streisand tribute show coming to Rochester

COURTESY OF OFC CREATIONS

OFC Creations Theatre Center, 3450 Winton Place, Rochester, will present “Singing Streisand: An Evening with Brynn Tyszka” at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 10-11 and 3 p.m. Sept. 11-12.

The show features the hits of Streisand’s lifelong legacy. From Broadway favorites to jazz standards to original material, Tyszka will perform tunes including "People," "Ladies Who Lunch," "Evergreen" and "Don't Rain On My Parade.”

Tyszka has performed nationally on tour with NETworks and ArtsPower productions, as well as regionally with Geva Theater Centre and Playhouse on Park in Connecticut. The Rochester native starred in “Heathers the Musical” (Heather C.), “Boeing Boeing” (Gretchen), “tick, tick . . . BOOM” (Susan) and “Funny Girl” (Fanny Brice).

Alongside Tyszka will be Carl Del Buono, who is known locally for his performances in “Little Women The Musical” (Professor Bhaer) at Blackfriars Theatre, “My Fair Lady” (Quartet/First Cockney) at Merry-Go-Round Playhouse and “The Last Five Years” (Jamie) at JCC CenterStage.

Rounding out the cast will be Kayla McGallian, who was seen in Geva Theatre Center’s production of “La Cage Aux Folles” and numerous productions in Geneseo.

Tickets start at $25. Call 585-667-0954 or visit ofccreations.com for information.