Tickets available for RPO’s upcoming season

COURTESY OF ROCHESTER PHILHARMONIC ORCHESTRA

Single tickets are available for the Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra’s 2021-22 season, the first under the baton of Andreas Delfs as music director.

The 2021-22 Philharmonics Series at Kodak Hall features classics and contemporary music by some of the world’s leading composers, with an emphasis on new and diverse perspectives and voices. Featured artists this season include violinists Benjamin Beilman, William Hagen and Chee-Yun Kim; cellist Claudio Bohórquez; vocal soloists Nicole Cabell and Michelle DeYoung; conductors David Danzmayr, Lina González-Granados, Christoph König, Ken-David Masur and Joseph Young; pianists Olga Kern, Jorge Osorio, Natasha Paremski and Awadagin Pratt; and guitarist Jiji Kim.

The 2021-22 Pops Series features "Legends: The Paul Simon Songbook” on Sept. 17-18, Motown with “The Kings of Soul,” a concert devoted to the best of Broadway, “Revolution: Music of the Beatles” on April 22-23 and a 90th birthday celebration of John Williams. Music and film will be celebrated with “Psycho” on Oct. 30, “Jurassic Park in Concert” on Jan. 21-22 and “Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire” on May 27-28.

Jeff Tyzik celebrates his 28th year as principal pops conductor. Guest artists include conductors Enrico Lopez-Yañez and William Waldrop, Broadway veterans Darren Lorenzo and Chester Gregory, and “American Idol” finalist Michael Lynche. Delfs will conduct a Pops concert this year with Tony nominee and songwriter Ann Hampton Callaway.

The Sunday Matinee Series will take place at Nazareth College’s Beston Hall at the Glazer Music Performance Center, and family favorites are the anchor of the OrKIDStra season performed at The Hochstein School.

Ringing in the holidays with the RPO will continue with the Rochester City Ballet in “The Nutcracker” on Nov. 24 and 26-28, followed by “Gala Holiday Pops” on Dec. 17-19 and a screening of “The Muppet Christmas Carol” in Concert Live to Film on Dec 11.

Visit rpo.org for information.