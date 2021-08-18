Gateways Orchestra announces Carnegie Hall debut

COURTESY OF EASTMAN SCHOOL OF MUSIC

A Gateways Orchestra concert in New York City’s Carnegie Hall will highlight the 2022 Gateways Music Festival, in association with Eastman School of Music.

The Rochester festival will run April 18-20 with a series of recitals, talks, a film screening and panel discussion. Gateways then will travel to NYC for a similar series of events on Aug. 21-24.

The festival includes the premiere of a Gateways-commissioned work composed by Jon Batiste, “Variations on a Theme by Haydn” by Johannes Brahms, Sinfonia No. 3 by George Walker, Symphony No. 3 in C Minor by Florence Beatrice Price and James Cockerham’s “Fantasia on Lift Every Voice and Sing.”

A Rochester Friends of Gateways tour is planned for fans who want to attend the NYC events. Visit gatewaysmusicfestival.org for information.