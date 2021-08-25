Guitar raffle benefiting Crime Stoppers, Locust Club

COURTESY OF HOUSE OF GUITARS

Two local nonprofits recently received a blue Kramer guitar autographed by Rochester native Lou Gramm, lead singer of Foreigner.

Bruce Schaubroeck, co-owner of House of Guitars, donated the autographed guitar to a fundraiser benefiting Rochester Area Crime Stoppers K-9 Initiative and the Rochester Police Locust Club.

“It’s been a challenging year for everyone because of COVID-19, so we try to help nonprofits in our community as much as we can,” Schaubroeck said. “We’re happy to support Crime Stoppers and the Locust Club, and we’re especially proud to show our support for first responders and all the men and women who put their lives on the line every day.”

Crime Stoppers recently launched a campaign to purchase a new puppy for the Rochester Police Department and provide additional support with veterinary expenses, training equipment and supplies for 30 local K-9 units, including the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Gates Police, Greece Police and Brockport Police Department.

The Locust Club is celebrating its 100th anniversary with an open house on Sept. 10. Proceeds from the guitar raffle will be shared between the two nonprofits.

Tickets are available until Sept. 9 at House of Guitars, 645 Titus Ave., Rochester, and the Locust Club, 1000 Lexington Ave. Call 585-544-3500 or 585-254-5410 for information.