Turtle Hill Folk Festival returning for a 50th year

COURTESY OF GOLDEN LINK FOLK SINGING SOCIETY

The Golden Link Folk Singing Society will present its 50th annual Turtle Hill Folk Festival on Sept. 11 at the Rotary Sunshine Campus, 809 Five Points Road, Rush.

The festival will feature daytime workshops and performances; evening concerts by John Roberts, Amy Gallatin and Stillwaters, and Bill Staines; and a late night sing-along. Food vendor Mama Napoli will provide dinner.

Tickets must be purchased in advance by Sept. 8, and attendees must provide proof of vaccination and a photo ID at the gate. Due to vaccine age limits, children ages 11 and younger cannot attend. Visit goldenlink.org for information.