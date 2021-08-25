Your American Jukebox coming to OFC Creations

COURTESY OF OFC CREATIONS

Your American Jukebox will bring its repertoire of American music from the 1920s through today to the OFC Creations Theatre Center, 3450 Winton Place, Rochester, at 8 p.m. Sept. 17.

Your American Jukebox is an 18-member band comprised of musicians from Greater Rochester. Songs will include “Make Me Smile” by Chicago, “More Today Than Yesterday” by Tower of Power, “Last Dance” by Donna Summers, “I Love the Night Life” by Alicia Bridges and “September” by Earth Wind & Fire.

Tickets start at $25. Call 585-667-0954 or visit ofccreations.com for information.