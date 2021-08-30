Jazz90.1, Greece Baptist Church partner for concert series

COURTESY OF JAZZ90.1 WGMC

Jazz 90.1 WGMC-FM and Greece Baptist Church, 1230 Long Pond Road, will kick off a series of eight free concerts on Oct. 7 with the Bill Tiberio and Friends Quartet.

Brockport Big Band will perform on Nov. 18, followed by Greece Concert Band on Dec. 12. The series will continue in 2022 with the Mike Kaupa Trio on Jan. 13, Bob Sneider Trio on Feb. 24, Greece Jazz Band on March 10, Melody Masters Big Band on April 28 and Kodak Concert Band on May 23. All concerts start at 7 p.m.

“Our mission as a church is to build up our community, and our shared love for good music is a great way to bring people together,” said the Rev. Steve Gretz, senior pastor of Greece Baptist Church. “We are thrilled to work together with Jazz90.1 to make this concert series happen.”

Visit jazz901.org for information.