Organ grinders coming to NY Museum of Transportation
COURTESY OF NEW YORK MUSEUM OF TRANSPORTATION
The New York Museum of Transportation, 6393 E. River Road, Rush, will bring back the century-old entertainment tradition of organ grinders on Sept. 12.
Organ grinders were itinerant showmen who traveled through cities and towns, often with a pet monkey or other animal. Visitors to the museum will enjoy music from a variety of vintage wind instruments played by several organ grinders.
Trolley rides are included in admission and run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is $10 for adults, $9 for seniors ages 65 and older, and $6 for ages 3-12. Visit nymtmuseum.org to register.