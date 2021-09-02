Eastman School of Music, Garth Fagan Dance unite for ‘Collaborative Celebration’

COURTESY OF EASTMAN SCHOOL OF MUSIC

The Eastman School of Music at the University of Rochester and Garth Fagan Dance will present “A Collaborative Celebration: Eastman School of Music 100th Anniversary and Garth Fagan Dance 50th Anniversary” at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 1 in Kodak Hall at Eastman Theatre.

Garth Fagan Dance — together with the Eastman Percussion Ensemble, directed by Michael Burritt, and the Eastman Saxophone Project, directed by Chien-Kwan Lin — will join forces for an evening of music and dance, including the premiere of a composition written for these groups by Eastman alumnus Baljinder Sekhon, titled “Dreamer.”

Garth Fagan will receive Eastman’s Luminary Award, which recognizes individuals for their extraordinary service to music and the arts at the community and national levels.

“I am honored and thrilled to receive the Luminary Award,” Fagan said. “I am looking forward to receiving the award on Oct. 1, when my company will perform excerpts from my work, ‘The North Star,’ and Norwood Pennewell’s new work with music by Sekhon, performed by the Eastman Percussion Ensemble and Eastman Saxophone Project, continuing the long history of creative collaborations between the Eastman School of Music and Garth Fagan Dance.”

The first half of the program will feature Eastman’s two ensembles, including the premieres of Fandango 21 by Burritt and Three Jazz Settings for the Eastman Saxophone Project by Professor Emeritus Ramon Ricker, both composed for Eastman’s Centennial Celebration. The second half will start with GFD performing excerpts of “The North Star” with music by The Melodians and Walter Blanding. The evening will end with “Dreamer.”

Visit esm.rochester.edu/live for information.