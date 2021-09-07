Bach to Rock Penfield holds annual Battle of the Bands

COURTESY OF BACH TO ROCK PENFIELD

Students from Bach to Rock Penfield performed in front of hundreds of friends and family at the I-Square Stage hosted by the House of Guitars for this year’s Battle of the Bands.

Fourteen bands in two age categories competed to win eight awards plus best overall band. The winning bands were determined by a panel of local musicians as judges.

“The battles are designed to be a fun and friendly competition where we showcase our best bands,” said Nick Valente, owner of Bach to Rock Penfield. “Our students worked so hard all year to prepare for this competition and it showed. This was our fifth and most spectacular battle showcasing the best talent yet. We are so proud of all of the performers and grateful for the over 400 fans that participated in our five-hour event.”

Rings of Essence won Best Overall Band and Tightest Band in the Upper Division for ages 12 and older. Unknown won Best Musical Ability, Best Set List went to The Rebels, The Project won Best Stage Presence and Most Original, Most Creative wen to ilr and The Jammers took home Most Fun and Best Audience Reaction.

Earthquakes won Best Overall Band and Best Audience Reaction in the Lower Division for ages 11 and younger. Other winners were Ampla Fire for Tightest Band, Rock Raptors for Best Musical Ability, BaaBaaCha for Best Set List, Samurais of Sound for Best Stage Presence, Outta Trouble for Most Creative, Withers of Modz for Most Fun and Just Trouble for Most Original.

Battle of the DJs will run from noon to 5 p.m. Sept. 25 with five local DJs volunteering as judges. Admission is free.