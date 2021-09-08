Pittsford-Mendon cellist returns for September concert series

COURTESY OF NEWS REPORTS

Pittsford-Mendon High School graduate Annie Jacobs-Perkins is returning to Rochester for concerts on Sept. 18 and 25, in collaboration with local musicians and artists.

She will perform Baroque cello duos with Glenna Curren, of Rochester, from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. Sept. 18 at Crossroad Community Church, 1188 Jackson Road, Webster. The series will end with a cello and piano recital of works by Takemitsu, Faure and Rachmaninov with pianist Ben Hopkins from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. Sept. 25 at the Rochester Academy of Medicine, 1441 East Ave.

Tickets are $20 for adults or $10 for students and ages 17 and younger. Visit music-market.ticketleap.com for information.