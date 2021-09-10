Area musicians invited to join Night Flyers Campus Band

COURTESY OF NAZARETH COLLEGE

Nazareth College’s Night Flyers Campus Community Band is open to students, employees, alumni and other Rochester area residents with proof of COVID-19 vaccination.

This in-person, non-auditioned concert band meets on campus from 7:15 to 8:45 p.m. on Wednesdays and will perform at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 17 in Beston Hall. Email zugeld3@naz.edu for information.

Participants must be able to read music, have at least two years of experience playing the instrument and have use of a personally owned or rented instrument.