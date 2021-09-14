RPO announces next ‘Truth is of No Color’ concert

COURTESY OF ROCHESTER PHILHARMONIC ORCHESTRA

The Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra is celebrating women’s equality with the next installment of its series “Truth is of No Color: Concerts for Social Justice.”

The streamed program, which can be viewed through Oct. 17, features music by American composers Jennifer Hidgon, Missy Mazzioli, Jessie Montgomery, Florence Price and Caroline Shaw. RPO is partnering with YWCA of Rochester & Monroe County for this free event.

Each concert in the series features music by composers of the past and present — many whose voices have been suppressed for hundreds of years based on their sex, race, heritage, sexual orientation and backgrounds. Visit rpo.org for information.