Greece Baptist Church to present ‘Fugues and Fudge’

COURTESY OF GREECE BAPTIST CHURCH

Organist Cheryl Frank will present “Fugues and Fudge,” a concert featuring fugues and other literature from the Renaissance to the present, from 7 to 8 p.m. Oct. 15 at Greece Baptist Church, 1230 Long Pond Road.

The performance will include an appearance by cellist Joanna Frank. Fudge and other similar desserts will be served after the program on the front lawn of the church.

Admission is free; donations will benefit the organ repair fund. All need to wear a mask. Call 585-225-6160 for information.