SCMR to present ‘A Fresh Start’ at the Glazer Center
Society for Chamber Music in Rochester will open its 45th season with “A Fresh Start” at the Glazer Center, an in-person concert at 4 p.m. Oct. 3 and an online event on Oct. 29-Nov. 1.
“A New Start” features the premiere of James Willey’s “Oboe Quartet,” written specifically for SCMR. Another local connection is the performance of Rochester-raised Matthew Lucia’s “Bird Songs for flute, viola and harp,” Op. 35. This piece was SCMR’s Composition Competition winner (high school level).
SCMR also will perform a work by Grazyna Bacewicz, “Trio for Oboe, Violin and Cello,” which she wrote in 1934 in a neo-classical style. The first half closes with “Sonata for Flute and Harp” from film composer Nino Rota and the concert ends with “Chant de Linos” by Jolivet.
This season marks a new partnership with Nazareth School of Music at Glazer Music Performance Center. Audience members must be vaccinated and wear a mask. Visit chambermusicrochester.org/concerts for information.