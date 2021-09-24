Golden Link concert series returning Oct. 16

COURTESY OF THE GOLDEN LINK FOLK SINGING SOCIETY

The Golden Link Folk Singing Society’s monthly concert series will resume for in-person shows with John Dady and Friends at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 16 at the Rochester Christian Reformed Church, 2750 Atlantic Ave., Penfield.

All attendees must provide proof of vaccination at the gate, along with a photo ID. Masks are required while in the building. Due to vaccine age limits, children ages 11 and younger cannot attend.

Admission is $20, or $15 for Golden Link members. Tickets must be purchased in advance. The series will continue with Aztec Two-Step 2.0 featuring Rex Fowler, Dodie Pettit and Friends on Nov. 6. Visit goldenlink.org for information.