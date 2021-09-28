Bach to Rock Penfield announces Battle of the DJs results

COURTESY OF BACH TO ROCK PENFIELD

Bach to Rock Penfield announced the winners of this year’s Battle of the DJs.

Students in the Beat Refinery DJ program performed in front of friends and family at the I-Square Stage, hosted by House of Guitars. They competed to win in seven award categories plus best overall DJ.

A judging panel of local DJs determined the following winners.

Best Beat Drop: Erik (first place) and Elijah (second place).

Best Crowd Response: Katie (first place) and Jason (second place).

Best Mix Execution: Caden (first place) and Jason (second place).

Best Overall DJ: Elijah.

Best Overall Set and Structure: Matthew (first place) and Caden (second place).

Best Stage Presence: Elijah (first place) and Katie (second place).

Best Technical Capability: Erik (first place) and Matthew (second place).

Most Creative: Kassidy (first place) and Liam (second place).

Bach to Rock’s Beat Refinery program teaches older kids, teens and adults how to be a DJ using techniques such as scratching, mixing and music production.