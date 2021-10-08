Finger Lakes Opera announces fall programming

COURTESY OF FINGER LAKES OPERA

Finger Lakes Opera announced its community-focused fall programming, the highlight of which will feature the premiere of “Moments in Sonder” by B.E. Boykin, based on poems by Maya Angelou.

FLO’s version of “The Three Little Pigs,” written by John Davies, will feature its Tomita Young Artists and music by Mozart at 4 p.m. Oct. 24 at Asbury First United Methodist Church, 1050 East Ave., Rochester.

The season continues with “Whimsical Family Fun” at 3 p.m. Oct. 30 at Upper Room Family Worship, 831 Joseph Ave., Rochester. In collaboration with the Joseph Avenue Arts and Culture Alliance, FLO will host soprano Kearstin Piper Brown and baritone Jorell Williams as they perform songs from “Hansel and Gretel,” “Romeo and Juliet” and “The Sound of Music.” Attendees are encouraged to dress in costume.

“Moments in Sonder” will appear in “Dazzling Debut” at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 3 at Asbury First, featuring Brown and Williams.

“I've always been in love with Maya Angelou's poetry,” Boykin said. “’Still I Rise’ and ‘Phenomenal Woman’ equipped me with the necessary affirmations that were desperately needed in the early phases of realizing that I was a Black woman in America ... as well as being a composer in a field dominated by men.

“After being gifted a complete collection of Maya Angelou's poetry, I immersed myself in some of the shorter poems, all of which spoke to me in a number of ways. Before I knew it, those poems had similar themes of the human experience that I thought were important and ‘Moments in Sonder’ was born.

“There are no words to truly express my excitement over me being able to witness Kearstin performing the work live. She is truly a gift to our generation and has a voice like no other.”

Visit fingerlakesopera.org for information.