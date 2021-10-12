Brockport Symphony Orchestra to perform Oct. 24
COURTESY OF BROCKPORT SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA
The Brockport Symphony Orchestra will present "A Night at the Movies" at 4 p.m. Oct. 24 at First Presbyterian Church of Brockport, 35 State St.
Directed by Jonathan Allentoff, this concert will feature College at Brockport film professor Sidney Rosenzweig and composer-in-residence Emmanuel Sikora.
Admission and parking are free; donations will be accepted. Masks are required for attendees. Visit brockportsymphony.org for information.