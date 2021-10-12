Brockport Symphony Orchestra to perform Oct. 24

COURTESY OF BROCKPORT SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA
Stock photo.

The Brockport Symphony Orchestra will present "A Night at the Movies" at 4 p.m. Oct. 24 at First Presbyterian Church of Brockport, 35 State St.  

Directed by Jonathan Allentoff, this concert will feature College at Brockport film professor Sidney Rosenzweig and composer-in-residence Emmanuel Sikora.  

Admission and parking are free; donations will be accepted. Masks are required for attendees. Visit brockportsymphony.org for information.  