E-Na Song, Koki Tanaka bringing world premiere to Brockport

COURTESY OF THE COLLEGE AT BROCKPORT

Pianist E-Na Song and violinist Koki Tanaka will perform a recital featuring the premiere of “Eight Aspects” by Tyler Kline and works by Beethoven and Tchaikovsky at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 27 in the Tower Fine Arts Center, 180 Holley St., Brockport.

According to Kline, “‘Eight Aspects’ is about the moon in a symbolic sense (although, the eight ‘aspects’ of this work could be interpreted as the eight moon phases). In this case, the moon represents illusions, the subconscious and something divine yet ambiguous. This imagery is a common thread through the piece, though it is filtered in different ways within each movement. Different moods and characters appear, ranging from fantasy-like escapism to frozen-in-time ritual music; overflowing washes of sound to sharp and pointed textures, and circular gestures that evoke the completeness of a world itself.”

Song said the commission process was almost collaborative.

“Koki and I had a couple of Zoom meetings with Tyler to discuss what we wanted from the music,” she said. “I mentioned I was into anything related to nature and Tyler suggested the theme of the moon. We loved the idea! After we agreed upon the subject ... Tyler asked us what kinds of musical ideas we would like to have in the piece. Koki and I wanted something familiar, not too foreign, but at the same time somewhat experimental, so Tyler ... added not just violin harmonics but also piano harmonics, which I believe must be fun and new to many audiences.”

Song has performed in venues such as Weill Recital Hall at Carnegie Hall, Kodak Hall at Eastman Theatre, Han Gang Grand Hall at Gang Dong Arts Center and in Europe, including Poland and Spain. She teaches at Roberts Community Music School and the Hochstein School as a piano instructor, and joined Roberts Wesleyan College as an adjunct faculty member this semester. Song is the assistant director of the Rebecca Penneys Piano Festival, held every summer in Florida.

Tanaka made his debut at age 18 at Seattle’s Benaroya Hall, performing the Jules Conus’ “Violin Concerto in E minor” with the Seattle Youth Symphony Orchestra. He received the first prize in the 2016 American Protégé Piano and String Competition, and made a solo debut at Weill Recital Hall in New York City. He teaches at Nazareth College and Roberts Community Music School, and received his Doctor of Musical Arts degree from the Eastman School of Music.

Admission is $17, with alumni, faculty, senior and student discounts available. Call 585-395-2787 or visit fineartstix.brockport.edu for tickets.