Registration open for GPAS Halloween celebration

COURTESY OF GREECE PERFORMING ARTS SOCIETY

The Greece Performing Arts Society will celebrate Halloween with a family-friendly celebration at 3 p.m. Oct. 31 at 75 Stutson Street in Rochester.

This gala celebration will include a children's parade and costume contest, with live music by the Greece Choral Society, directed by Rollo Fisher; Greece Concert Band, directed by BJ Comer; and Greece Community Orchestra, directed by Jonathan Allentoff. There will be free treats for kids and concessions will be available.

Admission is free for children and there is a suggested donation of $5 for adults. Masks are required, as well as proof of vaccination for ages 12 and older. Visit 75stutsonstreet.com to register for the event by Oct. 28.