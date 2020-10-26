RBTL embracing virtual entertainment

The Rochester Broadway Theatre League is presenting virtual entertainment and education in multiple forms, such as live-streamed concerts and Zoom master classes with Broadway professionals.

RBTL also provides rehearsal and performance space for local arts organizations, including STAGES and the Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra.

“Since our doors closed in March, we’ve been embracing every opportunity that comes our way for us to continue to provide entertainment to our patrons and support to our friends and colleagues in the Rochester arts community,” said Linda Glosser, executive vice president for RBTL. “Of course, we all believe that nothing beats live arts and entertainment experiences. We are eager to return to that. Until then, we’re grateful to our patrons and arts partners for being flexible with us and embracing this ‘new’ form of entertainment.”

Upcoming concerts include Jim Brickman’s “Comfort & Joy at Home” on Dec. 10 and the Moscow Ballet’s “Great Russian Nutcracker” on Dec. 19.

“From Rochester to Broadway” is a virtual series led by Rochester graduates and/or residents who found successful careers in Broadway, TV and film. Speakers include Nicolette Hart on Nov. 11, Frankie Paprone on Nov. 14, Nikki Renee Daniels on Nov. 16, Michael Park on Nov. 23, Donny Lynn Champlin on Dec. 3, John Bolton on Dec. 8 and Kamilah Marshall on Dec. 14. Park will host “Self-Tape Success” on Wednesdays, Nov. 7-21.

Visit rbtl.org to view the full schedule of events.