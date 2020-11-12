OFC Creations announces winter arts programs

OFC Creations announced its lineup for educational performing arts programs this winter.

These educational programs are open to students ages 4-18 and are held at the OFC Creations Theatre Center, 3450 Winton Place, Brighton.

Educational programs this winter were expanded to supplement reduced offerings at local schools. Programs take place on weekday evenings and weekends.

Sarah Reynolds, who played Annie on the 1980s National Tour, will direct “Annie Jr.” for students ages 7-14. Other programs include “Superheroes to the Rescue” for ages 4-7, “Theatrical Rainbow” for ages 7-14, “A Wicked Christmas Carol” for ages 7-15, “Be More Chill” for ages 13-18, “Almost, Maine” for ages 13-18 and “Little Shop of Horrors” for ages 13-18.

OFC also is running two camps for ages 7-15 during school breaks: “Legally Blonde” in February and “Descendants” over Spring Break.

Starting in January, the OFC Creations Dance School will offer Pint Sized Dance for ages 3-7, Beginner Tap Dance for ages 7 and older, Musical Theater Dance for ages 7-18, MANCE: All Male Dance Class for ages 8-17 and Dance for Actors for adults.

Safety precautions will continue for all programs, including spaced drop-off and pick-up times, keeping students in groups of 15 to 20, wearing masks, hand-sanitizing stations and frequent hand-washing.

"Many schools in the area are cancelling their annual musical," executive director Eric Vaughn Johnson said. "For many reasons, students are craving to be back on stage — whether it is to prepare for college auditions, grow public speaking skills or just to escape the craziness of our current world, these students need a positive outlet."

Registration is open for the winter programs. Call 585-667-0954 or visit ofccreations.com for information.