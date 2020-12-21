Stories of food, family to take CenterStage

CenterStage Theatre of the Jewish Community Center of Rochester will continue its season of online theater offerings with an original play about the power of food.

"The Matzo Ball Diaries” is curated from submitted stories from around the country.

CenterStage originally planned to produce the play, conceived and adapted by Ronda Spinak, artistic director of The Braid Theatre in Los Angeles, with a local cast. When the pandemic shut down theaters and the play moved to online, CenterStage asked the original cast to present the play from their homes in California.

The cast will perform the play for Rochester audiences live on Jan. 16, with a post-show talk back featuring the show’s creator and cast. That opening night performance will be offered for online streaming until Jan. 31.

The stories that come together to make up “The Matzo Ball Diaries” reveal funny, poignant and pivotal moments surrounding food, including learning the secret to Grandma’s brisket, personal stories of eating disorders and the history of how the International House of Pancakes started.

Virtual tickets are $20. Call 585-461-2000 or visit jccrochester.org/centerstage for information.