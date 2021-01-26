Students invited to perform in ‘Spongebob’ musical

OFC Creations Theatre Center recently announced the opportunity for students to perform in the first Rochester production of Nickelodeon's “Spongebob: The Musical.”

Based on the animated TV series, “Spongebob Squarepants: The Broadway Musical” premiered in June 2016 at the Oriental Theatre in Chicago. After a month of previews, the show opened on Broadway at the Palace Theatre in December 2017.

The musical tied with “Mean Girls” for the most-nominated production with 12 at the 72nd Tony Awards in 2018. “Spongebob” ran on Broadway with 29 previews and 327 regular performances before going on national tour.

The story follows Spongebob Squarepants, Patrick, Squidward and all of Bikini Bottom as they face the total annihilation of their undersea world. Chaos erupts. Lives hang in the balance. Just when all hope seems lost, an unexpected hero rises up and takes center stage.

Music is written by Yolanda Adams, Steven Tyler and Joe Perry of Aerosmith, Sara Bareilles, Jonathan Coulton, Alexander Ebert of Edward Sharpe & The Magnetic Zeros, The Flaming Lips, Lady Antebellum, Cyndi Lauper, John Legend, Panic! At the Disco, Plain White T’s, They Might Be Giants and T.I., with songs by David Bowie, Tom Kenny and Andy Paley.

“Spongebob: The Musical” will be an educational program with students at the OFC Creations Theatre Center in spring 2021. Students register in advance to join the program and are automatically cast in the show.

Kids ages 7-13 will rehearse April 8-May 22 from 6 to 9 p.m. on Thursdays and 11:45 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. on Saturdays. Teens ages 12-18 will rehearse March 23-May 2 from 6 to 9 p.m. on Tuesdays and 9 to 11:30 a.m. on Saturdays.

The show will be directed by Eric Vaughn Johnson and vocally directed by Hunter Ekberg. Safety precautions for COVID-19 will continue to be followed with all students wearing masks, additional face shields while singing, smaller group sizes, social distancing and frequent hand washing.

Tuition is $325. Rehearsals will take place at the OFC Creations Theatre Center, 3450 Winton Place, Brighton. Call 585-667-0954 or visit ofccreations.com to register.