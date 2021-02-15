Hilton Drama Club to stream ‘Game of Tiaras’

When the aging king of a magical kingdom decides to split his empire among his daughters Cinderella, Belle and the Snow Queen, tragedy and comedy ensue in “Game of Tiaras.”

The Hilton High School Drama Club will stream a stay-at-home edition of the Don Zolidis play at 7 p.m. Feb. 26-28. Students have rehearsed for this full-length streamed production since last December.

Tickets are $10 for one viewer and $40 for family or group viewing, plus a service fee. Ticket holders will receive an access code once their purchase is complete. Visit showtix4u.com/#streaming for information.