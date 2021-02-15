‘Webster Thomas Radio Hour’ goes virtual

The Webster Thomas Drama Club is harkening back to the radio shows of the 1940s with “The Webster Thomas Radio Hour.”

The two-hour show consists of five mini-plays: “The Case of the Missing Mallets” by RiAnn Boyer and Haley Warren, “The Adventures of the Time-Traveling Athenians” by Jenna Dow and Catherine Magaw, “The Return of Professor Z to the Planet of the Beyond” by Nate Magaw and Brynn Smith, “Murder on the Rochester Express” by Warren and “Francis Fisher: Ghost Hunter” by Nate Magaw, Smith and Warren.

Recordings of these plays, along with sketches and commercials, can be viewed online for free. Act I and Act II are posted as separate videos. Visit bit.ly/3pnLfGT for information.