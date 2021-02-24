Alumni revisiting past ‘Festival of Ten’ favorites

Twenty-four years ago, the College at Brockport Department of Theatre and Music Studies produced its first “Festival of Ten,” a 10-minute play festival. Now, alumni are bringing this series to a virtual platform.

“Festival of Ten: Revisited” is a free weekly series that highlights favorite plays from past festivals. It is streamed on the department’s Facebook page (facebook.com/brockporttheatredept) and the Fine Arts Series’ Facebook page (bit.ly/3uCbehV) on Fridays through April 16.

Nearly everyone who graduated with a theater degree in the past 25 years was involved in the festival in one way or another. Knowing that, professor Davida Bloom and associate professor Ruth Childs reached out to alumni they thought might be good candidates to direct a former play of their choosing.

“[We] narrowed down the list of plays to those that had four or fewer characters and we sent the list to the directors,” Bloom said. “They picked the plays they wanted to direct. The directors had full reign to cast whomever they wanted in their plays.”

Upcoming plays include “Titanic Revisited” and “Do I Look Like Your Wife?” on March 5, “In a Perfect World” on March 12, “Squirrels in a Knothole” on March 19, “Martha’s Choice” on March 26, “Horizons” on April 2, “Coffee Card” on April 9 and “Defrost” on April 16.

“Festival of Ten XII” is slated to premiere on May 7.