Geva streaming ‘Where Did We Sit on the Bus?’

Geva Theatre Center is the streaming Brian Quijada’s music-infused production of “Where Did We Sit on the Bus?,” written and performed by Quijada and directed by Chay Yew.

This one-man show uses Latin rhythms, rap, hip-hop, spoken word and live looping to examine what it means to be Latino through the eyes of a child, turned teenager, turned adult.

The production is part of Geva’s 2020-21 season. It was filmed in 2017 at Victory Gardens Theater in Chicago. Geva commissioned the original filmmakers at Bitter Jester Studios to edit and mix the footage.

Access for the general public is on sale for $30 and allows viewers to watch any time through March 7. Visit gevatheatre.org for information.