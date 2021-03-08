Students work with Broadway star on ‘Annie Jr’

Students at OFC Creations Theatre Center are mounting an educational production of "Annie Jr." under the direction of Sarah Reynolds, who played the title role on the 1980s National Tour.

The show follows little orphan Annie and she looks for the parents who abandoned her at a New York City orphanage run by the cruel Miss Hannigan. She escapes from the orphanage and goes on a series of adventures, ultimately finding a family in billionaire Oliver Warbucks, his secretary and a dog named Sandy.

Students ages 7-15 are participating in “Annie Jr.” this winter. Due to the pandemic, students are wearing cloth face masks and a face shield while singing. There are two separate casts of kids and the two groups never intermix to ensure precautionary contact tracing.

Reynolds also played characters from “Annie” in regional and community productions, including Miss Hannigan, Grace Farrell and Lily St. Regis. She performed on Broadway in “Sunday in the Park with George” and “Teddy and Alice.”

“It’s been an honor to learn from somebody who is professionally trained and also played the role of Annie," said Emilia Myers, one of the two OFC students playing the same role. "It’s cool to think somebody my age could perform around the country.”

Throughout the 10-week program, students meet twice a week at OFC to learn all scenes, songs and dances. Performances are scheduled for late March, but audiences will watch virtually depending on the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Students need an artistic outlet during these challenging times,” said Eric Vaughn Johnson, executive director. “Most schools do not have the capacity to run a drama program right now, but the students are craving these types of activities and finding a way to do them safely is most important.”

Call 585-667-0954 or visit ofccreations.com for information.