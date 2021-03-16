‘Stage Whispers’ sets its sights on scenic design

“Stage Whispers: Conservations with Theatre Professionals” will feature Rob Koharchik with “Behind the Curtain: The Secrets of Scenic Design for the Stage” at 3:30 p.m. April 1 via Zoom.

Depending on the production, creating an environment on stage that either replicates or abstractly reimagines the world is the mission of any production’s scenic designer. A designer has to present a vision that aligns with the director’s vision while considering the theater’s logistics and physical limitations.

Koharchik will talk about the challenges he has faced, as well as the artistic inspirations that end up in his stage designs.

“Stage Whispers” is free and available to the public. Visit bit.ly/2OELQYn to access the program.

Koharchik designed several productions at Geva Theatre Center, including the home featured in “Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner,” the junk shop setting for “American Buffalo” and the restaurant in “Slow Food.” He also designed for the Indiana Repertory Theatre in Indianapolis, Walnut Street Theatre in Philadelphia, Repertory Theatre of St. Louis, Cleveland Playhouse and Gulfshore Playhouse in Naples, Florida.

Koharchik is a two-time recipient of the Creative Renewal Fellowship from the Arts Council of Indianapolis and the Indy Professional Theatre MVP Award from the Indianapolis Foundation. Future projects include designing “Murder on the Orient Express” for Indiana Repertory Theatre and Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park, and “Niceties” for the Gulfshore Playhouse. He is an associate professor at Butler University, where he teaches set and lighting design.

“Stage Whispers” is sponsored by the College at Brockport’s Department of Theatre and Music Studies as part of its alliance with Geva. The series gives community members insight into the process of professional theater artists. Call 585-395-2787 for information.