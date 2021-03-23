In-person theater returning to OFC Creations

OFC Creations Theatre Center, 3450 Winton Place, Brighton, is planning to reopen April 9-May 8 after it was announced by the state that live public theater events can return, with safety measures in place.

OFC spent the initial lockdown renovating its 11,000 square foot performing arts center. Since launching with summer camps and afterschool arts programs for kids, OFC has had over 1,700 students learning musical theater and putting on shows with no issues related to COVID-19.

"We know there is a safe way to continue with the arts," said Eric Vaughn Johnson, executive director.

All events will be limited to 100 attendees with social distancing between parties. The Center is HEPA-filtered; masks are required except while eating/drinking; attendees will have at least four seats between them and another party, or have a row to themselves when possible; and food and bar service will be brought to attendees’ seats to limit congestion at the bar.

The theater will be cleaned and disinfected before and after each event. Hand sanitizer stations are positioned throughout the Center. If reserved seating is required, assigned seats will be given to audiences upon arrival.

The spring season will kick off with “Love Letters” at 7:30 p.m. April 9, followed by “Rocket Man Musical Brunch” at 10 a.m. and 11:45 a.m. April 11, “The Fantasticks: The Musical” at 7:30 p.m. April 23-24 and 2 p.m. April 25, “Frank’s Rat Pack” at 7:30 p.m. May 7 and “Miss Richfield 1981: 40 Years on the Throne” at 8 p.m. May 8.

All shows have three options on ticket pricing. General admission is the normal cost for tickets; the Theater Supporter and Theater Hero tickets include donations to help keep OFC’s lights on while it is at a reduced capacity. Call 585-667-0954 or visit ofccreations.com for information.