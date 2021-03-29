Grace Road Church acquires Lyric Theatre

Rochester Lyric Opera Inc. recently announced the transfer of ownership of the Lyric Theatre to Grace Road Church.

RLO founder and managing director Sue Cotroneo said the company set out to create a performance space for community and professional performing arts organizations with its 2015 purchase of 440 East Ave., known as the Lyric Theatre.

Grace Road Church has a history of allowing performing arts organizations to perform at its premises and committed to do so at the Lyric. The ownership transfer will allow the building to return to its original roots as a house of worship while utilizing the auditorium for performances.

RLO will continue to perform at the Lyric, as well as other locations.